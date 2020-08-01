Connect with us
Bafarawa Foundation Assists Over 3000 Households In Sokoto

The Attahiru Bafarawa Foundation has donated foodstuff and cash to over 3000 households in Sokoto State to enable them celebrate Eid El Kabir with ease.

A statement by the senior special adviser to governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Hon. Yusuf Dingyadi, who made the presentation on behalf of the foundation, said the former governor of Sokoto State, Bafarawa called on all Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders.

Reacting to the gesture, some of the beneficiaries, commended the former governor for coming to their aid, even as they prayed for Allah’s protection upon Attahiru Bafarawa and his household. They also urged other well-meaning individuals to endeavour to reach out to the less privileged.

The statement said the items donated include 3000 bags of parboiled rice, money and other consumables.

