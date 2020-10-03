By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The Platinum Mortgage Bank Limited is pleased to announce its recent appointment of Mohammed Dikko Abubakar CFR, FCE, FCPA, FCAI, FIIPS, NPM, PSC, MNI (rtd) as the new board chairman of the organization.

PMBL whose sole mission is to improve the welfare of Nigerians through the provision of efficient stress-free and quality house delivery services at affordable cost, was incorporated in 1992 with the Corporate Affairs Commission to provide savings, loans and homes ownership services, and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria under the CBN Decree 24 of 1991 and FMBN Decree No.53 of 1989 respectively to provide Mortgage Banking Services in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

By this appointment, MD Abubakar is saddled with the responsibility of providing leadership to the board, taking responsibility for the board’s composition and development, ensuring proper information for the board, planning and conducting board meetings effectively, getting all directors involved in the board’s work, ensuring the board focuses on its key tasks, engaging the board in assessing and improving its performance, overseeing the induction and development of directors and supporting the chief executive/MD.

MD Abubakar is a versatile and dynamic leader with a great sense of responsibility and wide range of diverse exposures, capabilities and competences spanning from his forte as an administrator, criminologist, intelligent officer, prosecutor, investigator, an entrepreneur and savvy police officer who has held several management positions in the Nigeria Police Force and financial institutions for years. He was the pioneer chairman of the NPF pension Board 2014-2018.

Born on the 5th of May, 1960, MD began his early education at Gusau Township Primary School, Zamfara State. Thereafter, he proceeded to Government Secondary School, Maru.

In his quest for further education, he went further to bag Diploma in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Lagos and Advance Diploma in Public Administration from Sokoto State Polytechnic, respectively. He never relented as he moved to acquire Senior Executive No. 27 from National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Jos and Diploma in Disaster Management and Control from Israel. He also acquired Advance Diploma in Law Enforcement Administration from the University of Lagos and MBA in Marketing and Business Strategy from Hult International Business School in Boston.

MD delved into his career path when he was enlisted into the Nigeria Police as a cadet officer on 31st July, 1979 and rose to become the 16th Inspector General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 25th January, 2012 and retired on the 31st of July, 2014 after a successful career sojourn with several awards.

He underwent several professional training and courses and had held several notable positions both in the Police Force, academics and banking sector.