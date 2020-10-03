In line with its commitment to offer premium content, StarTimes has collaborated with a notable Nollywood production company, Big Idea Mediaworks, to launch PBO TV, a 24-hour entertainment channel dedicated to top-rated Nollywood movies, series, sitcoms, music and late-night comedy shows.

PBO TV is on basic bouquet on channel 184 and smart bouquet on channel 017. The bouquets recently launched Hollywood movie channel, TNT Africa.

Going on-air from October 1 to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence, PBO TV will air 12 hours of non-stop Nollywood blockbuster movies and series, with the remaining half of the day set aside for general entertainment.

The channel promises to be explosive with top-rated Nollywood stars on display.