BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on urged Nigerian youths to brace up to emerging socio economic challenges by committing themselves to different technical, vocational and skill acquisition programmes.

The programmes, he noted, are designed to make them to be self-employed, self-independent and self-reliant.

He said the time has come for the government at various levels to narrow down focus on the informal sector by premising their policies and programmes on things that would reduce drastically, the mad rush for white cola jobs among the unemployed population.

Tinubu spoke at the official launch of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Skill Acquisition Centre, in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, through Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State..

The Centre, built by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Nigeria, was established to provide technical and vocational skills for the teeming populace.

The APC National Leader said the state of the nation’s economy has made it imperative for the citizens to think out of the box and brace up for entrepreneurship programmes.

He called on the people to see the Centre as a place where they can acquire maximum training and skills, saying the era of seeking jobs under government and its parastatals were gone.

While commending the Federal Government for the timely implementation of the SDGs programme, the former Lagos State governor also urged the host community to put the facility to good use.

He seized the occasion to canvas for the people’s support and cooperation for the Akeredolu-led Government in the State, just as he urged them to re-elect the governor for a second term.

Inaugurating the centre, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, applauded the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the welfare of the citizens as priority.