A yet to be identified man was feared killed and many others injured during the violence that erupted in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Sunday, when some youths suspected to be supporters of the ruling party All Progressives Congress(APC) and the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) clashed ahead of the Saturday governorship poll in the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the clash, which started on Saturday night continued on Sunday morning at a popular Oba Nla junction in Oba Adesida, Arakale and Oja Oba areas of Akure.

The incident was said to have thrown the residents of the area into confusion as they scampered for safety.

Also, the ever-busy road was suddenly turned to a ghost town as vehicular movement was halted during the clash that lasted for several hours.

It was gathered that trouble ensued when one of the supporters of APC was said to have been beaten by that of PDP supporters at the Obanla junction.

APC members was said to have carried out a reprisal attack on Sunday morning, shooting sporadically in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ondo Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, attributed it to a fracas between some rival political thugs in Akure, in which many people were said to have been injured.