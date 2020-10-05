Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun at the weekend, reaffirmed the commitment of his administration towards the completion of all the projects abandoned by his predecessor in office, Ibikunle Amosun.

Abiodun gave the assurance while addressing the people of the state in Abeokuta, the state capital when he inspected some of the ongoing road projects within the Ogun Central Senatorial district of the state.

Emphasising that the abandoned projects were funded with the state’s tax payers’ money, the governor insisted that no part of the state will be neglected in the distribution of infrastructure, as he has decided to make the residents the centerpiece of his administration.

Abiodun disclosed that he had mobilised contractors back to the sites of all the abandoned road projects which included the Elite road in Abeokuta, as well as the 7. 1-kilometer Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun roads allegedly abandoned for over 31 years ago in Abeokuta metropolis of Odeda local government area.

“Those they funded or abandoned midway will be completed by us. When we were drawing up the budget, we asked for your inputs and these are the roads and projects you chose by yourselves.”

“Infrastructure, especially road will be given the right attention in order to open up the state for more economic development”, he said after inspecting major roads in the East and Central Senatorial districts of the state.

“For instance, it was part of our inclusiveness that made the people to choose the 7.1km Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun road. This is an inter-local government road that will link Abeokuta South and Odeda Local government areas, as well as act as a bypass to the Abeokuta-Ibadan road”, he said.