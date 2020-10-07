The Kebbi State First Lady and founder, MedicAid Cancer Foundation (MCF), Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu describes her re-election into board of Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) as an accomplishment of her desire to use all chances available through primary health care system in sub-Saharan Africa and facilitate requirements to reduce the global cancer burden in low income countries.

The election, which took place October 6, 2020 at the general assembly for UICC via online, saw the automatic re-election of Dr. Zainab Bagudu for the second term into its board, based on endless and significant success she recorded. She worked with formidable teams from African government and other global partners on closing the gap in global funding for cancer control in all low income countries.

According to her, she had the privilege of serving on the UICC Board of Directors as the Covid-19 struck, the UICC rapidly adapted to serve growing needs. Dr. Bagudu advanced tremendously towards helping to build numerous coalitions that improve causes in healthcare, women and child rights, and economic empowerment in Nigeria and other African countries. She made herself relevant with advocates in Nigeria to promote the insertion of cancer care services on the National Health Insurance Scheme, and a national budget line to fund cancer treatment.

While congratulating her on her re-election, the Kebbi State government through its secretary to the state government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, extols Dr. Zainab Bagudu on her well-deserved return as the board of the world’s cancer control body. Alhai Yauri said the founder of MCF had achieved significant and historic strides in her first tenure.

He said Dr. Bagudu, in her first tenure, championed the cause of cancer control in Nigeria and other African countries. Adding that her re-election into the board is expected to give traction, harness global opportunities, and build local capacities to combat cancer with her commitment to reduce premature deaths from Non-communicable diseases (NCD) by 25 percent by the year 2025.

Alhaji Yauri said that the state government is confident that with her coming into the board for the second time, she would continue with the excellent work she has been doing.

Dr. Shinkafi has co-founded a coalition to bring CSOs together to lead national advocacy for access, affordability and acceptability of HPV vaccine, in which over 60 million girls are targeted to benefit from the initiative.

It will recall that the Kebbi State First Lady was in 2018, at a world cancer congress organised by UICC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has elected Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu and 11 other new board members to serve a two-year term.

The election confirmed that Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu is the only African and Nigerian to have been elected to the board of the organisation which exists to accelerate the global fight against cancer.