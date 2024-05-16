A group, the Coalition of Rivers State Leaders of Thoughts (CORSLOT), has decried the role played by the sacked Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amewhule for failing to mediate between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The coalition stated this on Thursday in Abuja at a press conference addressed by its Convener, Chief Sunnie Chukumele where the group called on the quarrelling leaders to exercise restraints.

CORSLOT expressed the concern of his group as a responsible people-centered organisation to cry out in the face of what is called an unacceptable political vandalism and rascality threatening the foundation of the state.

Raising alarm over the activities of political gladiators of the state origin whom it said have allowed reason to take flight judging from their activities, Chukumele said, “Of particular note is the activities of the Rt. Hon, Martins Amewhule-led House of Assembly who were recently pronounced as no longer legitimate by the court. Prior to this development, Rivers State unfortunately fell into a pitiable and regrettable situation of having 2 Assemblies.

“It is our opinion that Rivers State definitely would not have been in its current political shape had Rt. Hon. Martin Amewhule played the sacred role posterity bestowed on him.

“Pitiably under him, Rivers State and indeed the world saw a Legislative arm of Government vehemently out to frustrate the Executive arm with all sorts of negative actions against the governor and the executive arm of the government of Rivers State.

“Had Rt. Hon. Martin Amewhule seen the State as sacred, he would have mediated in whatever were the issues between our former governor, His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike. Amewhue failed woefully to play a stabilising role which his exalted office gave him ample role to play,” the coalition noted.

It however admonished the FCT Minister to have a rethink on the political imbroglio in the state, insisting that only him can quell the storm, “Let reason prevail,” the group pleaded.

The Convener also reminded ‘trouble entrepreneurs and eye-service politicians’ of Rivers State origin to take note that power belongs to God Almighty and the people.

“Rivers people are taking note of the actions of these political actors. Rivers State is owned by Rivers people and not self-seeking politicians,” he said.

Chukumele also urged the governor to take immediate steps to fill his cabinet with men and women who have the capacity to add value to the governance of Rivers State.

The group also called on all citizens “from the point of view of the philosopher not to fold their arms while “Rome burn”. All hands must be on the deck to save Rivers State.”

Chukumele lauded Governor Fubara for working assiduously hard for peace, by embracing and working with the 2023 Peace Accord orchestrated by President Bola Tinubu.

It further commended the governor for attending to the welfare of the citizens, particularly the civil servants, and the planned employments into the civil service to boost the human resources and capacity of the entire civil and public service.

Fubara was also applauded for his economic empowerment largesse which the group noted will boost the micro business potentials of the indigenes and inhabitants of Rivers State.