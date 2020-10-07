By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

A woman by name Rita Oti A.K.A Mama Gee aged 40yrs from Ebonyi State, was arrested by the Police in Nasarawa State, for allegedly trafficking six persons to Lagos State.

Mama Gee, was arrested in Nasarawa Eggon town the headquarters of Nasarawa Eggon local government area of the state, alongside the driver conveying her alleged victims.

A statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state said the woman lured her victims that she was going to give them job.

“On 29/09/2020 at about 1430hrs, Police personnel attached to Nasarawa Eggon division, acting based on credible information, intercepted a Volkswagen Sharan vehicle driven by one Godwin Yaasa ‘m’ aged 35yrs of Benue State conveying one Rita Oti and six other occupants whose age ranges from 16yrs to 24yrs on transit to Lagos State”

“Upon interrogation, it was discovered that, Rita Oti A.K.A Mama Gee ‘f’ aged 40yrs of Ebonyi State, on the pretext of giving the victims job, criminally lured Blessing Williams ‘f’ aged 16yrs, Mercy Agidi ‘f’ aged 17yrs, Jennifer Shummaver ‘f’ aged 24yrs, Catherine Moses ‘f’ aged 23yrs, Moses Zam ‘m’ aged 19yrs, and Benjamin Amni ‘m’ aged 21yrs all of North bank, Benue State without the consent of their parents and was conveying them to Alagbado area of Lagos State before she was arrested at Nasarawa Eggon LGA of Nasarawa State”

“Furthermore, Police investigation was extended to the Address given by the suspect in Lagos State, it was discovered that, their destination was a business premises that has been abandoned for several years”

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe has directed that, the case should be transferred to State criminal investigation department, Lafia for exhaustive investigation and unite the victims with their families” Nansel said.