World soccer governing body, FIFA, La liga, Barcelona and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have sent birthday wishes to Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, who turned 26, yesterday.

The football bodies took to their verified Twitter handles to celebrate the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year.

FIFA wrote: “Ready to celebrate, @AsisatOshoala?

“Join us in wishing a very happy birthday to the reigning @CAF Women Footballer of the Year.”

According to the NFF: “Happy birthday to Africa Women’s Player of the Year and captain of the @NGSuperFalcons @AsisatOshoala. Have a good one!”

Commenting Laliga said: “That birthday feeling… HBD, @AsisatOshoala!”

And Barcelona celebrated their striker writing: “Happy Birthday Asisat. Enjoy the Day !!!!”

Oshoala made her debut for the Super Falcons in 2011 and has scored 11 goals in 17 appearances.

She has helped the Falcons win three Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in 2014, 2016 and 2018 and has appeared at two FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

She was named best player at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and was the top goal scorer at the tournament with seven goals.

At club level, she won the Nigeria Women’s League with Rivers Angels, FA Women’s Cup with Arsenal, helped Barcelona Ladies win the Primera Division and was part of Dalian Quanjian F.C. that won the Chinese Women’s Super League.

Also, she has won the Africa Women’s Player of the Year four times.