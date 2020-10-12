By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, Abuja

The Federal government through the Federal Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs, disaster management and Social Development has yesterday inaugurated high level committee Inter-Ministerial meeting for the Development of a Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, FMHADMSD, Sadiya Umar Farouq said on Monday in Abuja that President has directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) to provide inter-ministerial coordination towards this exercise given our mandate to develop humanitarian policies and provide effective ‘coordination of National and International humanitarian interventions.

Farouq said Based on reports and concerns raised by the Ministry of Water Resources and NEMA, and given the multi-sectoral nature of disasters in general, it is pertinent that we are all here to develop a National Multi-Sectora/ Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan towards disaster risk reduction of flooding hazards in the country.

She explained, “Since February 2020, the Ministry has played a vital role in monitoring floods and calling stakeholders for action in response to the 2020 seasonal rainfall prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET). Subsequent analysis was performed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) within the Disaster Risk Management Implication of 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction. This implication report already emphasizes the multisectoral implication and impact of the 2020 floods on agriculture and food security, water resources, health and the transport and infrastructure sectors, and proffers actionable recommendations for each stakeholder and relevant MDA”.

“Thus, FMHADMSD is to ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response as well as manage the formulation and implementation of equity focused social inclusion and protection programmes in Nigeria.

“NEMA has also put together several mechanisms for manage flooding: there have been sensitization/advocacy visits to State Governments to assess the levels of preparedness and response, search and rescue operations, and the distribution of relief materials and livelihood support for vulnerable persons and households affected, adding that the reports that NEMA have generated from the management of the 2020 flooding are essential for providing context and case studies relevant for the development of this Plan. The DG NEMA will further take us through the national response in detail during the meeting. We will also obtain updates from all of you and feedback towards the development of a multi-sectoral Plan.

“Hence the overall objective of today’s meeting is to activate efforts towards developing a National Multisectora/ Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan. It also serves as an inaugural meeting for the High-Level Committee to which you are all members,” she added.