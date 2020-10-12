By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, has organised the 10th edition of its Eye Camp project in Nkpogu Community in Port Harcourt City local government area of Rivers State.

The project, which was organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA), saw the conduct of visual screening and distribution of eye glasses to over 200 residents of the community.

Speaking at the event, president of the Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi, Vera Obaze, said the project was in commemoration of the 2020 World Sight Day, which was marked on October 8.

Obaze stated that as Rotarians, members of the club create lasting change in communities and ensure that the impacts they create are positively felt in the communities.

She said: “We came to Nkpogu community to execute our Eye Camp project. This is actually the 10th edition edition in collaboration with the Nigerian Optometric Association. The event coincided with the World Sight Day. We carried out visual screening, we distributed free glasses and held talks on the case of the eye.

“We are Rotarians and we are people of action. We go about doing good and service is out project. We create lasting changes in the communities and we ensure that the impact we create is positively felt.

“So, we are excited and the community is also excited that these project came to them. They turned out en-masse. Our eyes are very important that is why we decided annually, to execute the Eye Camp project.”

In his remarks, Chairman of Nkpogu Community, Apostle Dede Chike, thanked Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi for bringing the project to the community and called on companies operating in the community to borrow a leaf from the club.

Chike said: “We are grateful to Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi for all they have done . They informed us that they were coming here kept to it, especially for those of us who have eye problems.

“They have done fine and we expect companies around here to borrow a leaf, extend a hand of fellowship and bless this community with this kind of project.”