By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

The Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) has decried the detention, molestation of a student of the Nigerian Law School, Abuja Campus who was arrested at Ojuelegba Lagos, along with many other Nigerians across the nation during the END SARS protest.

Addressing a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, the national president, LAWSAN, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, decried the war against Nigerians by some officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

Agbomhere reiterated that the “safety and protection of the life and property of Nigerians is the primary responsibility of the Nigerian government.”

According to him, “Our Grundnorm has provided suo moto that the safety and protection of the life and property of Nigerians is the primary responsibility of the Nigerian Government.

“END SARS protests became necessary to reflect the violation of our laws and breach of our fundamental and universal rights by the agents and elements of the Nigerian Police.”

He stressed the need for the adequate reassessment of the team, prosecution of the bad ones amongst the team, or rehabilitation of some members of the team who are in need of such treatment.

“Although most of those arrested have been released, many lives have been lost,” he added.