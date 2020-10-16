By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the National Caretaker Committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, to uphold the suspension of former national chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as a prerequisite for the progress of the party in the state.

The Edo APC, in a statement issued in Benin City, Edo state on Friday and endorsed by the Chairman Anslem Ojezua and Secretary, Ose Udiamen Edekere, said that the decision was part of the communique issued at the end of the party’s State Executive Committee, SEC, meeting held on September 24, 2020, to review the outcome of the gubernatorial election which held on the 19th of September 2020, where the major factors which led to the abysmal failure of the party to retain its prime position in Edo State were discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the party identified the factors responsible for its failure at the poll to include: “The crisis which was foisted on the Party by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole with the formation of a parallel-group within the Party called the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) as a Special Purpose Vehicle to take over control of the Party in the State for the sole purpose of removing Godwin Obaseki from office as Governor of Edo State”.

Other factors listed as responsible for such abysmal performance were: “The forced Exit of the incumbent Governor who we had identified as the most valuable asset of the Party in Edo State and for whom the entire officers of the Party had expressed preference as a consensus candidate.

“The poor choice of a replacement in Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who already had a credibility problem in the State earlier created by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole himself and the total disregard and disrespect for the structures of the Party in Edo State by the Candidate of the Party who put Adams Oshiomhole in charge of his campaign as the de facto leader despite the fact of his suspension from the Party”.