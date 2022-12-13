Nigeria Army Polo Association (NAPA) team, Maizube Farms and Dogon Yaro Farms all served notice of their title intentions with crushing wins as the 2022 National Carnival Polo Tournament galloped off at the Nigeria Army Polo Resort/Guards Polo Club, Abuja.

NAPA defeated Dattaku 7-3 in their opening match of the FCT Minister’s Cup, while Maizube Farms beat Badako Zaz 4-2 in Guards Challenge Cup first game.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Aliyu, chairman of the Nigeria Army Polo Association (NAPA) expressed delight for the victory of the two teams, saying he was happy that the matches played were void of injuries.

“I am so excited that both of my teams won their games today.

“My son played in the second game with the Maizube team, while my team; the Nigeria Army Polo Association (NAPA) team, played in the last game of the day and they all were victorious.

“We thank God the game went well and the most gratifying thing is that it was injury free.

“Once a polo game is played and there are no accidents, no matter who wins you are as a patron, proprietor or the team captain,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed confidence in the ability of both teams to emerge victorious in their various categories, adding that, “I trust my team and most especially the horses. I know their capabilities.

“In the game of polo, 70 percent of the team’s strength is relient on the quality of the horses and I know my horses. I have a mixed breed of both Argentines and Sudanese.

“You just wait and see. Posterity will vindicate us, but if we don’t win, it’s just a matter of luck,” he said.

In one of the matches also played on matchday two, Dogon Yaro Farms defeated 313 Polo team 6-4 to record their first win in the battle for the Guards Challenge Cup.

Results of other matches played earlier saw Alphamsa defeat Badako Zaz 4-2 in the battle for the FCT Minister’s Cup.

ASI lost 1-3 to 313 Polo team in the first game of the Guards Challenge Cup, while the Police Polo team walloped NSK Farms 8 and a half goals to 2 as the fierce battle in the FCT Minister’s Cup continued.

Malcomines of Jos and 60 Yards/Afmaaj Consulting will both lock horns in a two-legged battle on Friday and on the final day (Sunday) for the tournament’s highest prize, which is the President’s Cup.