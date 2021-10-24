Nigeria’s Super Eagles would lock horns with the Lone Stars of Liberia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier game on November 11 in Tangier, Morocco.

Liberian Football Association (LFA) announced Tangier in Morocco as the venue for the country’s home games in the next round of the World Cup Qualifiers on Friday following Confederation of African Football (CAF) rejection of Sam Konyon Stadium in Monrovia

However, the ban on the sub-standard stadium in Monrovia has yet to be lifted.

The Lone Star have played their home games in the World Cup qualifiers in Accra, Ghana.

Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 in Lagos in September to kick start their World Cup qualifying campaign in the group stage.

The Super Eagles top Group C with nine points, while Cape Verde are second on seven points.

Liberia are bottom of the standings with three points with Central African republic third having recorded four points.