The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) has granted the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Chief Raph Nwosu, a one year tenure extension.

The move, according to the party’s NEC, was to ensure the national leadership of ADC is focused on campaign activities across the country to deliver all ADC candidates at all levels in the 2023 elections.

Briefing members of the NEC at the meeting which held at the ADC national secretariat in Thursday in Abuja, the party’s National Legal Adviser Peter Iyiola Oyewole Esq, drew attention of the NEC “to the fact that the tenure of all the National Working Committee of ADC had ended on 21st of August 2022.”

Earlier, the party’s deputy national chairman (Politics), Dr Bamidele Ajadi, had moved a motion that the tenure of the said national officers be extended for one year “for the party to concentrate on the activities ahead, especially the campaign activities across the country which is slated to kick start in two September.”

Ajadi said, “Our party deserves to focus on ensuring victory at all levels for our candidates, not only the presidential candidate but our governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives, State Houses of Assembly candidates across the nation.”

The motion was seconded by another member of NEC Ibrahim Suleiman seconded.

The ADC national vice chairman, South-South, Elder Igbinoba Festus, and the acting National Youths Leader, Hauwal Yusuf, also backed the motion to extend the tenure of the national executive members.

After the motion, the NEC members in attendance unanimously voted for a year extension for the NWC of ADC.

Thanking the NEC meeting for the confidence reposed on his leadership, the party’s National Chairman, Chief Nwosu, promised to work harder to ensure the party delivers on its mandate in 2023.

He announced to the meeting that his leadership will convene a meeting of all the governorship candidates next week as part of efforts to unite the party and work towards victory in 2023.