The State House 2023 budget proposal of N21.1bn is comparatively lower than the 2022 appropriation of N40.1 billion by 19.01 per cent, the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, explained on Thursday in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary led other top management staff of the State House to defend the 2023 budget proposals before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs.

In his submission, which also included details of the 2022 budget performance, Umar noted that there was a marginal decrease in the personnel cost due to the anticipated retirement of 40 staff in 2023.

In a statement by ,Patience Tilley-Gyado,Assistant Director, Information,he added that the recurrent expenditure levels in the various cost centres have been maintained except for marginal increases in the Office of the President, Vice President and the Chief of Staff to the President.

On capital expenditure for 2023, the Permanent Secretary explained that the major areas of expenditure in the State House under capital appropriation include the annual routine maintenance of the facilities in the Presidential Villa, Abuja and the State House Complex, Lagos; the purchase of operational motor vehicles, State House Clinic and the proposed National Centre for Coordination for Early Warning and Response Mechanism (NCCRM) in the office of the Vice President for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE) .

The facilities in Abuja and Lagos include but are not limited to buildings and infrastructure in the President’s and Vice President’s residences, Offices, State House Auditorium, State House Gymnasium, Presidential Banquet Hall, Council Chamber, State House Conference Centre, Presidential and Ministerial Airport Chalets and Airport Lounge in Abuja as well as State House, Dodan Barracks Complex in Lagos.

Noting that commitment to these facilities take 65 per cent of the total appropriation, Umar noted that in order to keep them in optimal working condition, the sum of N7.20 billion has been proposed for year 2023 as against N7.76 billion in 2022.

‘‘Closely following this, is the dire and urgent need for the complete replacement and upgrading of the communication/telephony system and electronic visitors record management in the Presidential Villa,’’ he said, adding that N150 million has been proposed for the completion of the telecommunications infrastructure in 2023.

On the facilities and buildings in the Lagos Liaison Office Complex and Guest Houses, the Permanent Secretary told the Committee that ‘‘they are old and require not only maintenance, but renovation and renewal.’

On State House Clinic, Umar thanked the Committee members for their support in getting the Presidential/VIP Wing of State House Clinic off the ground, expressing delight that the project which was flagged off on November 1, 2021 is at an advanced stage of completion.

‘‘This level of progress was attained given the full support of Mr President and the assistance of key stakeholders especially this distinguished Committee which has appropriated funds needed with the backing of and support of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.’’

He said the project, which is 80 percent completed, would be delivered by the end of December, 2022 or latest during the 1st quarter of 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, the Chairman, Senator Abba Moro, before adjourning the meeting sine die, said:

‘‘I am not unmindful that the State House is the hub of the government and everything radiates from there. We would do the needful and if there is a need for us to see you again, we will invite you. But so far with what has been discussed and presented to us, we will be able to do the needful to the satisfaction of all.’’