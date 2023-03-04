As the national population census draws nearer, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has charged the National Population Commission (NPC) to ensure that the exercise is free from error so that it would be acceptable to all and sundry.

Governor Adeleke gave the charge in his country home, Ede, during the courtesy visit paid on him by the NPC Commissioner in the state, Senator Mudashiru Hussain.

He asserted that population census is critical for national planning and to meet the needs of the people in terms of infrastructure, services and general development, adding that the history of the exercise in the country is fraught with controversies which must be avoided now.

The Governor also harped on the need to deploy appropriate technologies in the head count so that its accuracy can be enhanced.

While assuring the authority of NPC that Osun is ready and fully committed to mobilize the people for the exercise, Adeleke called on the residents of Osun to see the exercise as national civic responsibility by participating just like the general and state elections.

Earlier, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, who led his team members on the visit, said the commission is fully prepared to carry out the exercise, affirming that President Muhammadu Buhari has given them the matching order.

While explaining that the Commission has been embarking on training and retraining of functionaries since 2018, the Commissioner disclosed that the Commission has started training functionaries for Enumeration Area demarcation, where the larger unit of the entire land is divided into smaller units for effectiveness of the exercise.

He also said that his officials had been trained digitally for the smooth running of the programme.