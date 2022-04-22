A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Khamis Musa Darazo, has sacrificed his monthly allowances to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 2023 presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as his contribution to the actualisation of the latter’s presidential aspiration.

The Corps member said that his first allowance for the month of April will be handed to Tinubu as his contribution to the N100m cost of purchasing the APC’s expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the party’s presidential ticket.

Darazo, who is currently serving in Gombe State, announced his decision to journalists in Bauchi on Friday, saying that he was supporting Tinubu because he possesses the leadership qualities that can salvage the nation from its current predicaments.

The Batch A Stream II Corps member with NYSC call-up number: NYSC/80B/2022/060482 and state code GM/22A/3185, said, “Tinubu has no idea of my intention, he does not even know me and we have never met before, but I am doing this out of pure love for him. Nigeria as a country is facing so many challenges and we need people like Tinubu who has all the international connections to turn around the fortunes of this nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all saw when he was governor of Lagos State, he spent two years without receiving allocation from the federation account, but he recorded many achievements in all sectors of Lagos State.

“If he can do this in Lagos State, he can do even more when he becomes President of Nigeria. This is why I am sacrificing my monthly allowances to this great person,” Darazo said.

He also said that he would be meeting with Tinubu on May 15, 2022 where he would show him his love and hand over his April allowance of N33,500 to him personally.

He called on supporters of Tinubu from all parts of the country to support and appreciate his gesture in order to motivate other good spirited individuals to emulate him.