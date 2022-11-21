The coalition of opposition political parties, CUPP, has intercepted a plan by some politicians to carry out digital vote buying in the 2023 presidential election.

According to it, the new plot of digital vote buying, termed operation wire-wire by the CUPP, will see politicians’ party harvest names, account numbers, and voters identification numbers, bank verification numbers of citizens, arranged in tables for each polling unit on the understanding that money will be sent to each person by electronic means to purchase their votes.

In a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere claimed that information available to it shows that bank details of over ten million voters have been harvested by agents of the ruling party nationwide.

He alleged that they used different platforms to harvest the bank details and in a plot designed soon after the Central Bank of Nigeria announced the policy to redesign the Naira

He said, “ this plot has been exported to twenty-one other states of the federation requires the party’s agents harvesting names, account numbers and voters identification numbers, bank verification numbers of citizens and arranged in tables for each polling unit on the understanding that money will be sent to each person by electronic means to purchase their votes.”

The CUPP spokesman said that in Imo and Ebonyi states, this plot was being executed under the platform Support Group Coordination, South East while in other parts of the South East like in Abia, Enugu and Anambra it was being executed as All Progressives Congress Empowerment Form.

In Katsina State and other parts of the North-West, the plot was being executed under the Citizens Grassroots Farmers Association, whike in Ekiti State, they are operating under the Ekiti Development Front (EDF).

“In the North-Central, Operation Wire-Wire was being executed under the North Central Women for Tinubu. In Cross River State, the details are harvested under the Forum of Tinubu Support Groups. In the rest of the country, the APC is harvesting details using the Vote Canvassing Form.

CUPP then called on the banks and the security agencies to work together by identifying the illegal transactions in the banks and reporting the same to the security agencies for immediate prosecution.

Ugochinyere went further to release damning evidence of this plot in several leaked document that shows the harvested names and bank accounts for the digital vote buying in those states.