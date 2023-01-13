Federal government has flagged off capacity building on emotional intelligence aimed at increasing self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management, for improved service delivery by the rank and file of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The commencement of the one day sensitisation workshop and capacity building by the minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi took place at the Murtala Nyako Multi-purpose hall in Yola, Adamawa State.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Bolaji Kazeem, stated in a statement that the minister said due to the demanding nature of police duties, a police officer is exposed to stress and anxiety which could be transferred to members of the public resulting in infractions noting that near absence of self-management in some policemen has resulted in bringing the reputation of the entire force to odium and near disrepute.

In his words, “the good news is that the Ministry of Police Affairs is working closely with police management to institutionalize service orientation among officers and men of the Nigeria Police to deepen citizen’s trust, confidence and increased participation for robust human intelligence”.

He said, “It is hoped that, the workshop will assist in self critique; in order to strengthen weaknesses in emotional intelligence to improve police-citizens relationship for enhanced internal security management in Nigeria”.

Dingyadi stated that the workshop has been scheduled to hold in other geopolitical zones in the coming days/weeks, which is part of the Ministry of Police Affairs’ efforts at reforming and re-orienting members of the Nigeria Police, with special emphasis on junior officers, adding that they constitute the vast majority and interface more with the populace, upon which opinions are formed on the Nigeria Police in general.