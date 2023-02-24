The alliance of the centre-right political parties in the continent, the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA), has applauded the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for leading an incredible campaign in their mission to recover Nigeria from the economic, security and governance woes.

This is as Nigerians will be heading to the polls slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023, to elect a new President, Senators, and Members of the House of Representatives.

The group said it was pleased to learn about the clearly stated PDP Recovery Plan because Nigeria is too important to the Africa continent.

According to the union, the PDP presidential candidate has demonstrated his awareness of how crucial it was to restructure Nigeria’s government in order to boost productivity.

More importantly, the DUA commended PDP and its presidential candidate for comprehending that restructuring can only be accomplished through a concerted handshake between Nigeria’s Executive arm of government and National Assembly.

By starting to interact with the National Assembly and forging the alliances that will launch his Recovery Plan if elected, the group said, Atiku has demonstrated how he wanted to achieve his vision for a united and prosperous Nigerian society.

“Predicted by the most recent POLAF polls- the PDP candidate is projected to win the elections and form the next Nigeria government. If elected, Hon Atiku has committed to creating a government of national unit which will be of benefit for the Nigerian Federation and the continent,” the group pointed out.

While DUA welcomed this pledge as it understands that a stable Nigeria means a stable Africa, adding that, “given the political and security situation in the country ahead of the polls, the DUA demands that the government guarantee and protect the democratic right of all Nigerians to choose the leader they want by ensuring security throughout the process of voting, counting, and announcing the winner.”