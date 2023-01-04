As part of preparations for the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

LEADERSHIP recalls that INEC had assured Nigerians that there were no plan to discard the use of BVAS and the electronic transmission of results.

A statement signed by the National Commissioner and chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the Commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, other national commissioners, and senior officials of the Commission were at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to receive the BVAS.

Okoye said officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), and airport security officials were also at the airport to receive the INEC team.

The statement reads in part: “In furtherance of the preparations for the 2023 General Election, the Commission, yesterday, 3rd January 2023, received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation (BVAS) machines with 52 days to the election.

“To facilitate the smooth delivery of the machines, the Commission created four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt. Over the last four months, several flights delivered the BVAS to the designated airports for movement to States of the federation ahead of the elections.

“With the arrival of the last flight in Abuja yesterday, the Commission has now taken delivery of the required number of the BVAS for all the polling units in the country and extra machines in line with our contingency provisions for all critical election materials.”

Okoye added that the Commission appreciated the support of all Nigerians in its determination to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive 2023 general elections facilitated by the deployment of technology.