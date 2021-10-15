With the 2023 elections around the corner, Women In Business (WIMBIZ), has called for more involvement of the women in politics even as it called for a 50 per cent representation of the female gender among contestants in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of its 20th annual conference coming up between November 4 and 5, 2021, chairperson of the Executive Council of WIMBIZ, Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo, noted that with more than 50 per cent of the country’s population being made up of the female gender, they ought to have the same level of representation on the political scene.

Ihyembe-Nwankwo, who is also the head coverage, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria, stated that: “as we look towards 2023, we would like to see more women in office. We must see more women across all the tiers. For us it is not only about the top tier, it is about seeing women at the board level, congress level, state legislature, federal, state, and of course it will be great for a woman president was secular.

“We encourage all our women to get their PVCs, to vote, to be more involved. We encourage all our women to encourage all our women to get actively involved in the process. We also encourage all our women to support women, so that we can see more women progressing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The current statistics on the representation of women in politics is somewhere around 4.6 per cent. Women account for roughly 50 per cent of population and we should see better representation, 30 per cent is sort of the lower bar, we expect to see a 50 per cent representation.”

Noting that women have in the time past been scared away from politics by issues such as how to raise funding for campaigns, the right party to join, electoral violence, amongst others, the chairperson of the gender advocacy group noted that it was in talks with the government for changes “around the electoral law so that we can create a better, a more level playing field.

“We have also gotten some female politicians as mentors, so that they can share their journey, their stories with women who want to aspire. They mentor upcoming women politicians on how they can be successful, what are the possible challenges, how to prepare yourself better.”

Commenting on the upcoming 20th annual conference of WIMBIZ, Ihyembe-Nwankwo said the hybrid event is set to celebrate “women who have overcome adversity, broken stereotypes, created enabling environments and created opportunities for other women.”

She further stated that participants at the conference are expected to learn from the various plenary sessions which will focus on women in leadership, building to last, changing the narrative, amongst others, with dignitaries such as the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Atedo Peterside, and former Prime Minster of Australia, Julia Gillard, amongst other speakers.