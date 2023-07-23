2023 Guber: Nov 11 Marks End Of Insecurity, Deceit In Imo, Says Anyanwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forth coming governorship election in Imo State, Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has unequivocally stated that November 11, 2023 will mark an end to the lingering insecurity, hardship and deceit in Imo state when PDP takes over the affairs of the state.

He assured that no amount of intimidation, thuggery or killing will ever upturn his victory.

Anyanwu gave this assurance at Oguta and Oru West local government areas respectively during his LGA “Thank You Tour”.

The PDP candidate further maintained that since AII Progressives (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodimma has failed to restore peace and put a stop to the panic in the state, no genuine Imo person would ever vote for them.

According to him, the people of the state have being unduly treated, starved, humiliated, harrased and intimidated by the APC government, maintaining that due to God’s love for the state, November 11 has been set aside as the right season to liberate the state.