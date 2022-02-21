Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Enugu State, key political leaders have thrown their weight behind zoning the governorship position to Enugu East senatorial zone.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, old Anambra State governor Jim Nwobodo, former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Senate President Ken NNamani, former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani and his successor Sullivan Chime affirmed that it is the turn of Enugu east to produce the next governor in 2023.

The principle of zoning of key political offices have been sustained in the state since 1999.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani from Enugu east zone was the governor of the state from 1999 to 2007, followed by Sullivan Chime from Enugu west zone from 2007 to 2015, while the incumbent governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from 2015 to 2023 is from Enugu north.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani in a statement in Abuja yesterday commended the political leaders; Ugwuanyi, Nwobodo, Nwodo, Ken Nnamani and Chime for their independent positions affirming the zoning principle as well as the turn of Enugu East zone to produce the next governor.

Chimaroke Nnamani reiterated that justice and fairness demanded that the zoning principle be respected by the political players in the state, stressing that “ it has fostered peace and harmony while giving every zone a sense of belonging”.

He said: “after reviewing the principled stands of the respected elders and statesmen which included four former governors and a former Senate President, I am convinced more than ever before that Gov. Ugwuanyi and the political leaders in the state will be guided by keen sense of history and conscience in picking the next governor of the state from Enugu east zone”.

Sen Nnamani described zoning as a major selling point of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state, reiterating “it has ensured peace, balance and even development”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed hope that other political parties including All Progressive Congress (APC) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) will follow suit in upholding zoning and ceding their governorship tickets to Enugu East zone.

The latest position of Enugu elders may have put paid to the governorship ambition of the former deputy President of the Senate, Sen Ike Ekwerenmadu from Enugu west senatorial zone.

No zoning in Enugu, Group replies Ex-governor Nnamani

Meanwhile, a political pressure group, Enugu Rescue Group (ERG) has faulted Nnamani, on his claims that a purported zoning arrangement had knocked former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, off the 2023 Enugu governorship contest, saying there was never a time the people of Enugu State zoned its governorship.

The group while describing the purported zoning agreement as fictitious and an elite conspiracy to grab power to deny the people of Enugu State quality governance, reminded the former governor, that gang-up politics does not work in Enugu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to Nnamani’s statement, national coordinator of ERG, Hon. Ejike Iloh, ERG wondered when Nnamani became the spokesperson of former governors and elders of the state.

The group said: “We have observed the reckless utterances and claims of Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani and wonder when he became the spokesperson of all former governors and Enugu political leaders, including those he does not see eye to eye with.

“Nnamani in usual air of arrogance and playing God said.

“We make bold to say that by verifiable records on the contests for the governorship of Enugu State since 1998/1999, there is nothing like zoning principle in the state. Power has gone round the three geopolitical zones, but not based on any predefined zoning principle, as Nnamani seeks to sell to unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Where was the purported zoning principle when himself from Enugu East was sponsored by Senator Jim Nwobodo to snatch the gubernatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Chief Nduka Agu from Enugu West, who was sponsored by another former governor, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo in the 1998, in an epic battle?

“Where was zoning when Nnamani contested against Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu of the All Peoples Party (APP), who hails from Enugu West in the main election in 1999?

“Where was zoning during the highly volatile 2003 governorship election that became a straight fight between Nnamani of Enugu East and Ambassador Fidel Ayogu of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), who hails from Enugu North?