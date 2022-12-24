A gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Alh Sadiq Aminu Wali has said he would interest to head to the Appeal Court after he was sacked by a Federal High Court in the state which affirmed Mohammed Abacha as the substantive candidate.

The Federal High Court had declared Mohammed Sani Abacha, son of former head of state, the late General Sani Abacha, as the duly elected gubernatorial candidate of the PDP.

The judgment delivered by Justice A.M. Liman was made via zoom where he ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expunge Wali’s name and substitute it with Abacha’s own.

The court then recognised the primary election held at Lugard House by Shehu Wada Sagagi’s faction which produced Abacha over the one conducted by Wali’s side at Sani Abacha Youth Centre.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, Wali, son of a former minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, said he would reclaim his mandate at the Appeal Court.

Speaking with journalists in Kano yesterday, Wali called on PDP supporters to remain calm, stressing that his lawyers were studying the “error-laden judgement” in preparation for appeal.

According to Wali, his lawyers had already discovered several errors on the judgement, which would give him a firm ground to reclaim what he described as “mandate of Kano people” at the Appeal Court.