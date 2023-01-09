A delegation of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has arrived the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a pre-agreement document stating the guidelines to be adopted for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

The delegation, which has the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubair Dada, as the head, includes the chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa; chairman, House Committee on Pilgrimage, Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba; chairman of NAHCON, Zikrullah Kunle Hassan; board members of NAHCON, and staff.

Other itinerary of the team during the visit, includes attending an exhibition on Hajj and Umrah Meeting with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), meeting with Mutawif Company for Africa Non-Arab Countries, meeting with Adillah establishment in Madinah, meeting with deputy minister of Hajj for Umrah and Ziyarah, Madinah, meeting with Ministry of Hajj & Umrah (Pilgrims’ E-track system Department), meeting with General Cars Syndicate, meeting with the United Agents Office, meeting with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), meeting with the Executives of the State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions, meeting with representatives of Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria and other events.

According to a statement signed by Mousa Ubandawaki, assistant director of Information and publications, NAHCON, the signing of the MoU signals the commencement of operational activities for the 2023 Hajj, saying the Commission was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the 2023 Hajj operation was more successful.

The statement added that the Commission in its attempt to ensure complete success of the 2023 Hajj operation, was carrying along all the stakeholders for synergy and effective service delivery.

“On this note, the Commission is appealing to all stakeholders and the general public for cooperation, useful advice and objective criticism that will aid in achieving more l Hajj operation,” he added.