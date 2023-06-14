2023 Hajj: No One ‘ll Be Left Behind, NAHCON Assures Intending Pilgrims

With just 12 days to the closure of Saudi Arabian airspace for the 2023 Hajj operations, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allayed the fear of intending Nigerian pilgrims, saying no one will be left behind in the country.

The chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, gave the assurance in Abuja while briefing journalists on the airlift operations to the Holy Land so far.

Hassan, who was represented by the Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services, Prince Suleiman Momoh, said so far the commission has processed 73,310 visas out of the 75,000 slots allocated to the States of the Federation for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

He added that out of 73,310 visas secured, 48,597 intending pilgrims have been transported to the Holy Land as at Wednesday, June 14, 2023, for the spiritual exercise since the commencement of airlift operations on Thursday, May 25, in spite of the challenges encountered.

“There are certain challenges here due to the mechanical devices that can break down anytime, but we are proactive to ensure that whatever situation occurs, we will prevent it and where any happens we will engage in prompt action to resolve it.