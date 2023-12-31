The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, expressed deep concern over the significant suffering, violence, and climate-related catastrophes experienced globally throughout 2023.

In his New Year’s message preceding the arrival of 2024, Guterres highlighted 2023 as the hottest year on record, stating, “Humanity is in pain. Our planet is in peril. People are getting crushed by growing poverty and hunger. Wars are growing in number and ferocity. And trust is in short supply.”

Guterres said that assigning blame or resorting to violence will not yield progress. He urged humanity to unite across differences to find collective solutions in the coming year.

He said, “Humanity is strongest when we stand together. 2024 must be a year for rebuilding trust and restoring hope. We must come together across divides for shared solutions, for climate action, for economic opportunity and a fairer global financial system that delivers for all.

“Together, we must stand up against the discrimination and hatred that are poisoning relations between countries and communities. And we must make sure new technologies such as artificial intelligence are a force for good.”

While wishing the world a peaceful New Year, Gutierrez promised that the United Nations will keep rallying the world for peace, sustainable development and human rights.

“Let’s resolve to make 2024 a year of building trust and hope in all that we can accomplish together,” he said.