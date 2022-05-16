The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) have called for the inclusion of the female gender in all the processes leading to the 2023 general elections.

They also stressed the need to close the gender gaps between men and women to create more sustainable and inclusive economies and societies.

The acting director, Gender and Inclusivity Department, INEC, Lakunuya Dorothy Bello, in her welcome remarks at the INEC/IRI Engagement with political party leadership to enhance women’s participation in the 2023 elections in Abuja on Monday, lamented that the 2019 general elections showed a manifestation of female political disempowerment, which according to her was more worrisome.

Bello said with the return of democracy in 1999, Nigerian women have tried to gain access to political decision-making positions at various levels, however, their efforts have not translated to appreciative gains as subsequent elections following 1999 revealed.

“Not only has there been minimal gain over the years which is not very encouraging, a decline in the number of elected female politicians has been the trend,” she said.

She added that the factors which constitute impediments to women’s efforts at winning elective offices and enduring genuine political representation were numerous.

For his part, IPAC chairman, Engr Yabagi Sani, saluted the courage of women in politics, he also stressed the need to respect and honour “mothers” as written in the Holy Books.

He also urged women gunning for elective positions in the country not to be discouraged, adding that “all power belongs to God.”