First son of the winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, Kola has said he no plan to run for elective office in 2023 and should be left out of such speculations.

Kola, who spoke with journalists in Abuja during the unveiling of his new social media platform, Tribe Naija, said he remained grateful for the posthumous honour to his late father by president Muhammadu Buhari.

There have been growing rumours in social media that Kola is joining the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While debunking the rumours, Kola said he is not a card-carrying member of any of the political party and that has never been involved in partisan politics since his father’s election in 1993.

He said, “I see posters around with my picture and the APC. I am not even a card-carrying member of any political party. I have never been involved politically with any party, since my father’s election.”