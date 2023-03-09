Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC) to domesticate labour administrative trainings in Africa.

The director-general of MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, disclosed this during the sensitisation walk staged by the female staff of the institute to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day in Ilorin, the state capital.

Aremu said that the institute was committed to increasing the visibility of women.

He added that the academic calendar of the institute would be improved upon to reflect gender consciousness and gender awareness, which will in turn raise women’s awareness.

While declaring open the programme with the global theme “Embrace Equity” and MINILS’ adopted theme, “Educate All: Socio-Political Inclusiveness and Mobilisation for National Development”, Aremu emphasised the need for continuous education of all to recognise the importance of women in national development.

He charged the staff of the institute to shun all forms of activities capable of breeding conflict and acrimony in their immediate societies.

Aremu, who called for more women involvement in politics, noted that the history of the institute will not be written without the contribution of women.

He disclosed that the institute will recognise 40 female staff, retired and serving, for their commitment, diligence, selflessness and honesty of purpose during its 40th anniversary coming up later in May this year.

The female staff of the institute, as part of their contributions to mark the day, staged a sensitization walk around the MINILS’ host community in Ilorin to awaken the consciousness of other women on the significance of the event as well as their roles to national development.

The programme was graced by women from Kwara State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress ( TUC ) as well as women from Olunlade community.