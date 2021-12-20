Barring last-minute change of plan, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has zoned its gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 election to Kwara North.

There had been heated arguments and controversy over which zone should produce the opposition party’s flagbearer for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Though, the PDP was yet to make any categorical statement on this development, the news of the concession of the gubernatorial ticket to Kwara North, however, filtered into town since last Friday when the national leader of the party, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, arrived Ilorin, preparatory to his 59th birthday which was held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the champion of Kwara North agenda, Kwara North Stakeholders Consultative Forum (KNSCF), has confirmed the development in a widely circulated press statement in Ilorin, the state capital on Monday.

As at the time of this report, no individual, organisation or even the PDP has punctured the claim of KNSCF.

The chairman of KNSCF, Comrade Abdullahi Lade, who signed the statement thanked Saraki, Kwara Central and Kwara South leaders for “unanimously conceding the governorship ticket for 2023 to Kwara North.”

“The development is a confirmation that our unity as a people is non negotiable and our brothers from Kwara central and south are truly men of honour.

“It was with joy and happiness that we received the news of agreement between Kwara central and Kwara south that Kwara north should be considered to produce the next governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on the tenet of justice, equity and fairness. No doubt, our brothers from the other two senatorial districts have proven to be men of their words, of honour and integrity.

“I want to categorically state here that, this development shall further strengthen our brotherhood bond and thereby work collectively to reclaim Kwara for prosperity. As the unity and love grows among us, so shall our socio-political and economic development grows.

“We are assuring our party leadership, stakeholders and the entire Kwarans that we are going to give you a Kwara State Governor that will be for the entire Kwarans, a Governor that will profer solutions to economic, security, and social problems of the state,” Lade stated.