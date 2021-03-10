BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, leaders of conscience under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), has vowed to work vigorously to produce the next President for Nigerian.

Speaking after the inauguration which was done virtually yesterday in Abuja, the chairman of the merger committee, Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba, said that his committee will work vigorously and round the clock to produce the next president.

He reassured that the Manifesto, Constitution, Nomenclature, Logo, Motto, Slogan and Interim leadership structures of the new mega political movement, which is generally expected to produce the next political leadership for the country will be robustly discussed. and agreed by his committee.

A communique released after the meeting which was signed by the head of secretariat, Olawale Okuniyi, said: “NCFront, Leaders of

Conscience, fully involved in the ongoing citizens driven constitutional process anchored by the Olisa Agbakoba led People’s

Constitution Drafting Committee and the overwhelming desire of Nigerians to find a formidable peoples and service oriented

alternative for the disastrous rulership of APC and the PDP in Nigeria also resolved to mobilize all Nigerians to resist any national

elections without a new People’s constitution that can guarantee biometric accreditation, electronic and diaspora voting.

“Prof Patrick Okedinachi Utomi, Co Chair of the NCFront, who inaugurated the historic Committee however, reeled out the names of

Members of the esteemed Merger Committee as follows: Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba – Chairman, Chief Raph Okey Nwosu( ADC, National Chairman) – Vice Chair, Dr Olu Agunloye (SDP, National Chairman) – Secretary, Dr Osagie Obayuwana (Former National Chairman, NCP), Arch Ezekiel Nya Etok( Former Chairman, YDP) High Chief Peter Ameh( Former Chairman of IPAC and PPA), Dr Tanko Yunusa ((National Chairman, NCP).

“Senator Zainab A. Kure, Member, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele ( Former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly) Comrade Issa Aremu ( Labour and

LP Leader) Chief Precious Elekima (National Chairman, PLIF) Senator Folashade Grace Bent( Former Senator) Dr Aisha Salihu Lemu ( Women

Leader), Alhaji Hamisu Santuraki ( National Chairman, MPN), Comrade Mark Adebayo (National Chairman, KOWA Party), Comrade Seni Ajayi

(Socialist Bloc) Barr Mrs Georgina Dakpokpo ( National Chairperson, Young Democratic Party, YDP) Hon Kassim Balarabe Musa (Socialist Movement of Nigeria).