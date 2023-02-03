Ahead of the 2023 general election, the governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has stated that despite the challenges being faced under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, the party will be victorious in the election.

The governor disclosed this during an interactive session with Kogi State indigenes resident in Niger state at a forum organized by the Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi at the Idris Legbo Kutigi international conference hall, Minna.

The governor said there is serious hope ahead if APC is voted in because the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be a listening leader who cares for all.

He declared that he has personally engaged him and discovered that his health is intact and he has a desire to grow the economy, create wealth and improve the education sector among others.

The governor said Tinubu can galvanise people with the capacity to help implement his plans for the country while expressing optimism that the people will vote for APC candidates at all levels.

He assured the people that if they vote Ahmed Tinubu, they will not regret it as the Party will continue to show commitment to ensure better days going forward.

Earlier, Senator Adeyemi said Tinubu is a positive thinker who can create ideas as well as ensure resources are available to execute them saying that with Tinubu, there will be economic and socio-economic emancipation of the people and Nigeria will move to a higher level.

The lawmaker explained that he came on “a one-man campaign team for Tinubu/Shettima”, and to empower Kogi indigenes residents in Niger State and described the combination of Tinubu and Shettima as the best for Nigeria considering the vast experience of Tinubu in wealth creation and Shettima in matters of security.