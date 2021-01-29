Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Nigeria Young Democratic Party (NYDP) said it will defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The national chairman of the party, Barry About Johnson said this yesterday in Abuja.

He said, “Our party have started the process of getting registered as a political party to participate in the 2023 general elections with a test on the Anambra State governorship election holding on 2nd November 2021”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will take over Nigeria with the ballot by voting out bad elements who we know as enemies of our democracy”.

“So far, we are in talks with six state governors who we have investigated over the months and discovered that they have the spirit of building a Nigeria of our dream, so, we involved them in the mission to take Nigeria forward”.

“Th NYDP is ready to crush the APC and disfigure the PDP by 2023. It’s a clear manifestation that the world is waiting to see. It’s going to be a must-watch movie”.

“We have the number and we shall make sure we do just so”.

“Enough is enough, Nigeria belongs to all of us and the NYDP has started the registration process with INEC. We are billed to officially present our documents to INEC in a few days and forward ever we shall go.”