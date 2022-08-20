Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, warned the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as other politicians claiming to be supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to desist from misleading members of the public about Tinubu’s visit to his Abeokuta residence.

Obasanjo, who expressed sadness over a statement credited to Speaker Gbajabiamila claiming that the former president tactically endorsed Tinubu’s presidential bid, expressly declared that everything that transpired between him and the APC presidential candidate was purely “brotherly than political”.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president described Gbajabiamila’s statement as fake and an “unauthorised report of the discussion” that transpired between him and Tinubu.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Gbajabiamila had on Friday granted a an interview, wherein he claimed that Obasanjo said a presidential victory was sure for Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

But, barely 24 hours after Gbajabiamila’s claim, Obasanjo said the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Tinubu were “unhelpful” to his political ambition, particularly when the meeting was at the request of the APC presidential standard bearer and both parties had agreed to “no statement from either side”.

“Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good,” Obasanjo stated.