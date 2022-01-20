As the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 hots up, people’s support and integrity remain the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s assets for the race and not money.

The Women Wing of the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO) made the assertion on Thursday at their inaugural meeting in Abuja.

The interim national coordinator of the OGO Women Wing, who is also the Special Adviser to the Niger State Governor on Greenhouse Development, Hajia Idris Kuta, stated that regardless of his financial standing, the Vice President possesses other invaluable qualities that are necessary to take the nation to higher heights.

“If you don’t have money and you have the support of the people, then you have everything. People are wealth, not money. I say it all the time; we have a very sellable candidate. He has a lot of things to show to his credibility as he has a lot of social intervention programmes that really touched the grassroots, like the NPower, Tradermoni, School Feeding, MarketMoni and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even in my state in Niger, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was in the market, interacting with the market women and encouraging them on the MSME programmes,” she stated.

Kuta said women are forces to reckon with as they have a lot to do with governance as managers of the home and nation builders as such, the organisation, through the women will start mobilising for the presidential bid of Vice President Osinbajo.

“We’re now going to start mobilising at the polling, ward, local government and state levels for women and our children to come out en mass to come out and support our leader, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo,” she added.

Kuta noted that she didn’t want the task to be easy, but to be worthwhile, saying that she envisaged a very competitive campaign but that “anything that is worth doing is worth doing well” as nothing good comes easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuta said it was best that Osinbajo has not come out to declare to run for the office, but that with his reputation and qualities, people were already clamouring for him to lead them from 2023 as their president.

“Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has not declared but the people are actually crying and pleading with him to come out tonight contest, and we’re hoping that he will hear us because we need some form of stability and someone that we know can move the country forward; someone that has the leadership skills and has the integrity, and not just leaders that can come out only because they have money.

”We’re out to change the narrative and the mindset, particularly of Nigerians that you don’t have to vote for people because they have money. We need somebody that we know has integrity, God-fearing and sympathetic. Prof. Osinbajo has these qualities that we want,” she said.

On her part, the interim national publicity secretary of OGO, Yeye Bolanle Olatunde, said the coming together of the women wing was crucial, considering that Prof. Osinbajo himself places so much premium on them, and that women do not take the back seat politically.

“When it comes to election and mobilisation, we’re also at the forefront. Having the women wing inaugurated is a giant leap in this mission for the Vice President to Aso Rock.

“Like the name itself sounds, we’re moving into the grassroots, and ask all our women to sensitize and mobilize our women to start the work; we’re not sitting back in the city. Everybody should go to the hinterland and go to the ward, local government, state and regions to work hard to ensure victory for our principal as the candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC,” Yeye Olatunde said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reminded that the Vice President is yet to declare intention to contest, the veteran journalist said he will declare.

“He’s declaring, we want him to declare. We love him; we know he can do it. He’s the man for the job. So we want him to do it, he must declare. Nigeria women are saying he’s our son, our father, he’s our leader and he’s our Vice President; he’s the best suited and he’s the best fitted for the job,” Olatunde stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the national convener of the organisation, Mr. Sylvanus Foluso Ojo, described women as the backbone of any society and pillar of the home.

He, therefore, expressed delight with their coming together for the purpose of propagating and expanding the vision of the Vice President, saying that the future was bright for Nigerians with their decision.

“What more can I pray for, having seen your own coming together to take this message from us to every corner and every home in this country, all because of your love, not just for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, but also because the future of this country is dear to you.

“I want to assure, that you have made the right choice and I know that the Vice President will not forget the Nigerian women. You all know how much value he places on the home, particularly the women, children, the youths and the vulnerable citizens.

“You have chosen value and dignity; you have chosen honour above monetary gains to carve a great place for yourselves and a right path for the destiny of our children and their offspring. Be rest assured that what we desire about Nigeria for good will come to pass, by the grace of God, in our life time,” Ojo said.

Women leaders were drawn from all the 19 Northern States including some Southern States and the FCT and they took turns to eulogise the Vice President and expressed confidence in his capacity to oversee the affairs of the nation after the expiration of the Buhari-led administration.

Participants also expressed their commitment to the Osinbajo presidential project as the only way through which the laudable legacies of the Buhari administration could be sustained as his loyal deputy.

They believed that Osinbajo would inspire and inject fresh leadership ideas and give new direction considering his experiences while working with his principal in driving the affairs of Nigeria.

One of the participants from Niger State, Hajia Hafsat Abdullahi, expressed confidence in the candidature of Prof. Osinbajo in the coming APC presidential primary election.

Abdullahi, a renowned women leader also noted that selling the brand – Osinbajo has become easy, having shown to the Nigerian people the leadership qualities in him when he was the acting president, “and his humility as the support base of the President. It will be illogical to throw off board a capable leader like Prof Osinbajo when God has blessed us with such a gift at a time like this.”