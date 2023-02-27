Senator Abdul Ahmad Ningi has won the Bauchi Central Senatorial District election in the just-concluded 2023 general elections held on Saturday.

Declaring the results in Darazo on Sunday night, the retuning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Muhammad Danjuma, said Senator Ningi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 104,878 votes to beat Hon. Uba Ahmad Nana of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 84,62 votes.

Prof. Danjuma further explained that Senator Isah Hamman Misau of NNPP came third by polling 17,995 votes.