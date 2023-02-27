There were anxiety and palpable fear over the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Kebbi Central Senatorial election results since the exercise was held on February 25, 2023.

The development, which was occasioned by outstanding election results in one ward of the Senatorial District, has led to the suspension of all results in the eight local government areas making up the Kebbi Central senatorial zone. Since 2am on Sunday.

The Ward in question has only just over 6,000 accredited voters. In the same ward, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has copied of all results from polling units of that ward but only waiting for an INEC worker to come out from hiding to present his ward result.

There were fears about possible breakdown of law and border if the will of the people is not allowed to prevail.

The Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, who is a candidate in the Kebbi Central Central District election, was accused of hiding the official in question.

Not a few were wondering over the logic of holding the whole state to ransom with a single ward result that cannot change the outcome of Bagudu’s failure.