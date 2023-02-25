The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that thugs disrupted voting exercise in Delta and Katsina States and carted away eight Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this in his first briefing on Election Day, explained that in Oshimili LGA of Delta State, thugs attacked a polling unit and two BVAS machines were lost in the process.

Similarly, he said in Safana LGA of Katsina State, thugs attacked one of its voting locations and snatched six BVAS machines but security agents have recovered three out of the six BVAS.

He, however, lamented that the target of political thugs was now the BVAS machine.

Mahmood said that the commission’s duty was to ensure that the elections are free, fair, and credible.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “In Oshimili LGA of Delta State, thugs attacked a polling unit and two BVAS machines were lost in the process. But again, determined that the election must continue, we were able to replace the stolen BVAS machines, and reinforced security agencies and voting continue in that polling unit.

“Similarly, in Safana LGA of Katsina State, thugs attacked one of our voting locations and snatched 6 BVAS machines. But again, we were able to recover and use the spare BVAS machines and reinforced security for voting to continue in that location.

“Happily, security agencies have recovered the BVAS machines but three are still held by the thugs. So in these locations, the target of attacks was the BVAS machines, no longer our ballot papers or the ballot box.”

He noted that this was the first time since 2011 that a general election has not been postponed.

”We will ensure that we continue to do what is right. So, we consider it auspicious to address the nation at this point and we’re going to continue to do so during the day intermittently.

“Until we formally commence the coalition. So far, so good, generally speaking, what is going on nationwide, the BVAS deployed nationwide is working optimally,” he added.

He noted that from the reports that were received from the various States of the Federation, some challenges were identified, one of which was the inability to open the polling units at exactly 8:30am.

He, however, said in line with the Commission’s policies, all voters on the queue at polling units at 2:30pm will still cast their votes.

He blamed the challenge on INEC’s perennial logistic challenge.

“Some of the polling units opened late. But in line with our policy, any Nigerian who is on the queue will have the opportunity to vote no matter how long it takes until the last person in the queue before 2:30pm votes.

“Some of the reasons why we could not open some of the polling units on time include perennial problems of logistics in spite of our best efforts. I think we have conquered the challenge of getting election materials to various locations.

“Though there may be complaints here and there, but generally speaking, we have delivered millions of ballot papers and result sheets that we are supposed to deliver for the elections,” he added.

He said another contributing factor to the late opening of polling units was actually the perennial insecurity in the country.

For instance, he said the Commission could not deploy early enough to Alawa in Shiroro Local Government Area in Niger State.

He said bandits launched an attack, not necessarily on INEC offices or facilities but in the area.

“With the advice of the security agencies, we tarried a while but I am happy to say that we are able to deploy to Alawa, and voting in that location is ongoing as we speak,” Mahmood stated.