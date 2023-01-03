Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has said Nigeria’s survival as a nation depends on the direction it takes in the year 2023.

Obi therefore has called on all Nigerians to unite their efforts in the journey of taking back the nation from the cold hands of corruption, insecurity and unproductivity.

According to Obi in his New Year Message to Nigerians, “2023 is a very critical year that will determine the next direction of the nation.”

He said Nigeria cannot continue on a retrogressive path because it will result in its total collapse.

“2023 is an existential year in the history of our nation. It is a year we all must unite against the continued abuse of our nation’s democracy and economy. The power is in our hands to take back our nation, in the coming year, and make it work”, he said.

Calling on Nigerians to support him to save the nation, Obi restated his commitment to securing and unifying as well as making it shift from consumption to production. He called on Nigerians to hold him accountable to his promises for a better nation if he emerges president.

“I have made a pact with Nigerians and I will not leave any of my promises unfulfilled. Nigerians can hold me accountable by my words of promise”, Obi added.

He wished Nigerians a very productive 2023 and urged them to remain law-abiding, while contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

Also at the crossover service at Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry in Uke, Anambra state, Obi urged the Worshipers to pray for the new year to produce good leaders that will rescue the country from the hands of incompetent leaders that grip it at the moment.

As usual, the announcement of his presence at the adoration ground by the Director Rev Fr Ebube Muonso almost disrupted the worship as they surged to get a glimpse of the LP Presidential standard who was once the Governor of the state.