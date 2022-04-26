Southern and Middle Belt leaders yesterday called on all political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South East to cement unity and fairness in the country.

The regional leaders said most of the zones in the country have had their people occupy the presidential villa, adding that the South East has qualified candidates in all political parties that can be president in 2023.

In a communique issued after The Greater Nigeria Conference, with the theme ‘”Together We Can,” which had leaders of Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ohanaeze and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), the leaders said a president of the South East extraction will bring unity to the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that the purpose of the Conference was for leaders of the South East and friends of the South East to come together and make the case for all political parties in Nigeria to allow aspirants from South East Nigeria to be their presidential flag bearers.

The programme, organised under the chairmanship of Dr Idu Igariwey and the chief host, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, had all the presidential aspirants from the South East present.

From Chief Edwin Clark (PANDEF), Pa Ayo Adebanjo (Afenifere), Dr Bitrus Pogu (MBF) to His Royal Highness, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinigwu, the leaders also called for unity and an end to all kinds of insecurity bedeviling the country.

In a communique issued at the end of the programme and signed by committee chairman and secretary, Dr Okwy Nwodo and Lolo Golda Obi, respectively, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the unity of Nigeria, as embodied in the theme of the Conference: “Together we can.”

The communique reads in part: “GNC resolves that zoning does matter, as other regions have benefited from zoning.

“GNC recognises that zoning is legal, as the Federal Character Principle is enshrined in the Constitution.

“The GNC resolved that the ambitions of all presidential aspirants of South East extraction will be supported, regardless of party.

“The GNC resolved that for equity, fairness and inclusion, it is right that all political parties should zone the Presidency to the South East.”

The GNC further appreciated the support of other geopolitical zones in the quest for a president of South East extraction even as it contended “a president from the South East will usher in unity, peace and progress in Nigeria and, being grounded on justice, equity and fair play, will help to douse all manners of agitation in the Nigerian state.

The communique called on all citizens of the South East across all parties to work in unity to achieve the objective of a president from the South East in 2023.

Speaking earlier, the former president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo said in the absence of justice, nothing can be built in Nigeria, adding that in 2023, the country must have a conscience.

“Today, is Nigeria standing in brotherhood? Nigeria has proved that together we can and I will give you an example. Today, the South-East is bleeding from marginalisation and injustice. Nigeria must come together and install a president from the South East. This marginalisation must end. Any part of this country that is bleeding, this country must go there and stop the bleeding. It was done in the South-South. Why is it that when it comes to the South East, the conscience of Nigeria takes a flight,” Nwodo asked.

On his part, the leader of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu, said it was surprising that after the monumental failures within this period, someone from the North will want to rule after Buhari.

“But the unfortunate thing is that everybody thinks if one of theirs is not there, they will be shortchanged. The NPN, which was the first beneficiary of Nigeria’s transformation into presidentialism, had an Igbo vice president that could have succeeded the first executive President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, but was overthrown.

“It is now time for Maj-Gen Muhammadu Buhari to rewrite the role he played in 1983 after he overthrew a democratically elected government. It is time for us to ask him to right that wrong. There are some people out there who feel that without terrorising, they can’t continue to rule and that is unfortunate.”

Pogu pointed out that it was the late Gen. Sani Abacha that argued that the presidency should rotate among the six geo-political zones to cure the malady of fear of domination.

“Military incursions do not help the process of nation building in Nigeria,” he said, adding that in 1999, the political class was of the consensus that presidential power had to shift to the southern part of the country.

He noted that due to the tension in the country at that time, and to douse the tension, in the collective wisdom of the departing military and the political class, it was agreed that zoning presidential power to the South-west was the most expedient thing to do.

“At the end of the day, two South westerners in the person of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Chief Olu Falae, representing an alliance of All Peoples Party (APP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD),” Pogu said, adding that his northern brothers needed to have a rethink.

“For whatever are reason they are still talking about the presidency in 2023, we should think twice; Nigerians are not fools,” Pogu said, adding that out there in the north, there is a division.

“The insurgents, the killing, the abduction for ransom have opened people’s eyes to know that all is not well. It is only proper that we take this thing to the South and it is the turn of the South east to produce the president,” he said.

Also, the leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo , said that the North is just deceiving the South East when it comes to shifting the presidency to the area.

“We all know the truth; they don’t want the South-East. It is not because they don’t know what is right. I only like to point to the fact that they are just deceiving you; all that you are hearing that they (the north) are supporting the South-West is an element of deceit to deprive you to be able to rule. They don’t like anybody.

“I told Tinubu himself, not in the paper, face-to-face. You believe this man (Buhari) will make you president? He said yes. I said he wants to make you president, he asked (Yemi) Osinbajo to contest? He asked (Kayode) Fayemi to contest, he asked Amosun (Ibikunle) to contest? All in the West, why? He wanted to divide the west first.

“The unfortunate thing is that President Goodluck Jonathan allowed himself to be disgraced by mentioning the fact that he is considering whether to be president. For what?” Adebayo asked.

“Now that it is the turn of the South-East, they are propounding a new theory – it must be based on merit and all that. If it is the question of merit today, the East alone will produce the president.

“I’m saying all these because in the talks about go and sell yourself, go and campaign, go and lobby – it is all rigmarole. They know the truth. Although, I don’t like all the people that came out from the East, but for the fact that they are saying you have no people, I’m happy you demonstrated that, but go and unite – a house divided against itself will not stand,” Adebanjo said, adding that the North does not want to cede power.

PDP Consensus: Northern Stakeholders Warn Against Pitching North Against South

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) northern stakeholders yesterday dismissed the consensus candidacy of former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, as proposed by the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Prof Ango Abdullahi.

The party leaders, drawn from the 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the geo-political zone, who met in Abuja, also cautioned against splitting the party between North and South.

They also supported the position of the national spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, who stated that the consensus position was the opinion of Prof Abdullahi and not the forum.

Some of the stakeholders at the meeting include former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; former minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Waziri; former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; Senator Dino Melaye; former governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna; and former governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris.

According to the communique of the meeting, while they stated that there is nothing called the Northern PDP, they debunked the notion or impression created by Prof Abdullahi’s media statement that the NEF had shortlisted consensus PDP presidential candidates.

They added, “The Peoples Democratic Party as conceived by its founding fathers is and remains the foremost national political platform wherein the democratic aspirations of its teeming members can be actualized devoid of any sectional consideration. Our party is neither Northern nor Southern but Nigeria!”

It further said the aspirants had informed it that they were discussing among themselves and consulting other senior citizens in order to create a better understanding and unity among themselves, with the objective of building a national consensus that will produce a national candidate for the party.

While they urged the aspirants to keep up the commendable effort of building national consensus, the Northern stakeholders said their meeting was to reinforce the press release issued by Sule Lamido on April 23.

“We maintain that all our aspirants are qualified to occupy the Nigerian Presidency under the PDP banner and we shall continue to support, promote and campaign and win the Presidency by the candidate produced by our national convention scheduled for May 28-29,2022.

“We appeal to all aspirants to be more temperate in their utterances and work to promote harmony and better understanding within the PDP family.”