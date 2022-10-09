Oyo State governor, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, has been commended for his impactful leadership that has given the State a fresh leap since 2019 when he took over the reins of government in the State.

The State Liaison Officer for the Atiku Support Organization (ASO), Otunba Bolaji Adigun, gave the commendation on Saturday at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, in Ibadan, while inaugurating the State’s chapter of the organisation in the state capital.

Otunba Adigun, who charged officials and members of ASO to brace up for victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Oyo State governor in the 2023 general elections, stated that with the excellent performance of the party in the State, the 2023 elections would be a walkover.

“We thank our Governor for making his releection and campaigning for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar easier for us. Due to his excellent performance since 2019, we just have to remind our people of his peerless deeds, and let them see the great things the PDP will do with Atiku Abubakar as their President.

“I don’t think there is anyone that has not been impacted by the good work of our governor across the state, as there is not a single Nigerian who is not feeling the bad governance brought by the APC since 2015,” he said.

Speaking on the disagreement among some party bigwigs, Otunba Adigun noted that disagreements are part of politicking, expressing optimism that the differences would be resolved in the best interest of the party.

“We should not join evilwishers to conclude that what is happening in our party is irreconcilable. Interests within political parties is not unusual, and I believe that our leaders have the capacity to resolve whatever is the problem without wrecking this platform. What I always ask is, should they destroy the PDP, where will they run to? This is also a family issue and PDP will triumph at the end,” he added.

Meanwhile, ASO in Oyo State also ratified Asaju Taiwo Jide as its Deputy Liason Officer; Hon. Oluwaseun Ololade Oyewo as Secretary; Princess Modupe Afelumo, Woman Leader, and Alhaji Oladejo Kehinde as Youth Leader.

Otunba Adigun, therefore, charged the new officials to close ranks and be prepared to make necessary sacrifices towards the victory of former Vice President Atiku and Governor Makinde, as well as all candidates of the party across the State in the 2023 general elections.

“Please, let us give this all necessary seriousness and dedication expected of us so that we can deliver not just our presidential candidate, but also our amiable governor and all candidates pushed forward by our party across the state,” he said.

The State Liaison Officer also announced a donation by former Minister of State for FCT, Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide, of an office accommodation for the use of the pro-Atiku group in the State.

Members took turns to commend the former Minister and charged other party leaders to emulate her selfless assistance.

Other notable chieftains of the party at the inaugural meeting included: Chief Atoyebi Orisabiyi (Agba Akin), Hon. Adekunle Ayobami, Hazat Kola and Dr Awe Tunji.

Others were Alhaji K.K. Olayiwola, Olutayo Amos, Bishop Ademola James, ThankGod Abiola Adigun and Mrs Modupe Moyinoluwa Ogundeji.