The City Boy Movement, a group determined to ensure the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President in 2023 elections, has commenced a door-to-door campaign to win grassroots support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in different wards of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The group, led by its Director of Mobilisation and Social Impact, Francis Shoga, was at the palace of the District Head of Maitama in Kubwa, Bulus Yerima Pada, for a courtesy visit on Saturday to seek the blessings of the royal father and his chiefs in Kubwa area of Abuja.

Speaking to reporters during the campaign exercise, Mr. Shoga said the essence of the visit was to campaign for the APC and Tinubu by sensitising the people at the grassroots on where and why they should put their finger prints for Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election.

He described the former Lagos State governor as “a man that can move Nigeria forward, a man that can make Nigeria great again,” stressing that the ‘Renewed Hope’ slogan of the party “is going to take Nigeria to greater heights”.

He added that part of the strategy was to make the people understand the kind of change that is coming to Nigeria, stressing that judging by track records, Tinubu is the only candidate that can make Nigeria work.

Also speaking to reporters, the Director of Programmes for the City Boy Movement, Dr. Gbodi Ajose, assured that the group with its strategy will deliver the nation’s capital to the APC and Tinubu and end the dominance of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on the Federal Capital City.

She noted that the track records of Tinubu as former governor of Lagos State was matchless, adding that Tinubu has captured the aspirations of the youth and women in his manifesto, which is very inclusive with a promise to secure the future of all Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The strategy is Door-To-Door and the idea is to tell the people about our principal and the things he has done in the past because he is the only candidate who has a track record that you can easily see. You can go to Lagos and see for yourself,” she said.

Special Adviser to the FCT Minister on Community Relations and Head of Tinubu Campaign Organization in the FCT, Musa Dikko, told the media that the mission is not only to make Tinubu the President in 2023 but to dislodge the PDP from the nation’s capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign trail also visited other parts of the FCT where party faithful engaged the people and offered some palliatives even as they distributed flyers, flags, posters and other emblems of the party to the people.