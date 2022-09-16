Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has picked holes in the polls conducted by NOI rating the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi higher than all other candidates 2023 presidential poll.

Tinubu who spoke through the APV Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said he and the governing party are not in any way perturbed by what he described as dubious opinion polls.

“We are unperturbed by these dubious and unreliable statistics because our research shows that NOI Polls have been off the mark at critical election periods in recent times,” a statement signed by the director, Media and Publicity, of the APC campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, noted.

Onanuga said the NOI polls made “wild and incredible permutations on the presidential elections”.

Faulting the polls, Onanuga said, “For example, preparatory to the March 2015 presidential elections, NOI published in October 2014 the results of a ‘Viability Poll’ which used the concepts of Familiarity and Net Favourability Position to survey. In the results, NOI claimed that President Goodluck Jonathan has the best overall familiarity rating at 99% and Net Favourability Probability of ±25.

“By contrast, NOI dismissed the then All Progressives Congress candidate, Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘borderline candidate’ who needed ‘huge public relations’ to shore up his performance.

“But when the Nigerian people went to the polls, who won? The APC candidate and now President, Muhammadu Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not the only instance when the NOI has turned its political bias in an election period to fraudulent statistics.”