As the world marks the 2023 United Nations International Day of Peace, the Commandant General of Nigerian Peace Corps, Dr Mustapha Abubakar has charged stakeholders to redouble their efforts toward building sustainable development through Peace building, affirming that enduring Peace is sine qua non for societal development.

In a speech to mark the UN Day with the title: “Action for Peace”: Our Ambition for The #GLOBALGOAL, Abubakar explained that:

“We, Nigerian Peace Corps call on government, civil society organizations, the private sector, communities, and individuals to unite in their commitment to peace and the Global Goals. It is only through collaborative efforts that we can create a ripple effect, ushering in a wave of positive change worldwide.

“In order to fully appreciate the significance of peace for the attainment of the Global Goals, we must recognize the intrinsic interconnection between peace and sustainable development. Peace is the fundamental prerequisite for any society to prosper. It fosters stability, enabling nations to focus on addressing underlying inequalities, eradicating poverty, safeguarding the environment, promoting health and wellbeing, and fostering inclusive and equitable societies.”

The Commandant cautioned that no level of our society must be left out in these Peace initiatives, saying that, it is only by taking concrete actions Peace becomes realisable.

“Only by nurturing peace can we begin to truly address the aspirations of the #GlobalGoals. To accomplish ambitious RENEWED HOPE goal, we must take tangible actions at all levels of society.”

According to him, tendencies that divides us should be rejected, advising that:

“We must welcome different viewpoints and bridge the gaps that divide us. By recognizing our shared humanity and rejecting divisive rhetoric, we can lay the groundwork for peaceful coexistence and cooperation to achieve our common aspirations.”

Abubakar urged collective action at fighting insecurity through job creation to keep youths engaged and off the streets.

“We must invest in our youth by creating jobs. Insecurity is a global phenomenon, all hands must be on desk. The youths have come up with Nigerian Peace Corps, a body established by Law of the National Assembly as a paramilitary uniform outfit to complement and support existing security and curb incessant crisis between herders and farmers, provide intelligence information and sharing it with other security Agencies.”

He also identified Education as one of the key ways to promote Peaceful co-existence and the value of tolerance.

“We must invest in education and awareness-raising initiatives that promote values of tolerance, empathy, and compassion. Educating our youth in the principles of peacebuilding and sustainable development equips them with the tools to become agents of change. By empowering the next generation, we are investing in a future that values peace, justice, and equality.”

The Commandant General also canvassed for the promotion and protection of human rights.

“Additionally, we must promote and protect human rights at all times and in all places. We must reject discrimination, violence, and oppression in all its forms. By upholding the principles of human dignity, equality, and justice, we create an environment where peace can flourish, enabling individuals and communities to thrive.”.