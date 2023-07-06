2023 World Championships: I’ll Be In Edo For National Trials – Amusan

World record holder, Tobi Amusan has declared her readiness to compete in the national trials for the 2023 World Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan has had a splendid week as she won Bronze in Ostrava, Silver in Lausanne, and Gold in Stockholm Diamond League and sent a warning signal to rivals.

She will be competing in Nigeria for the first time since breaking the world record in Oregon last season.

However, Amusan confirmed her readiness for the trials via her Facebook page on Wednesday.

“Guess who’s in Benin City, Edo state for the Nigerian National Trials ahead of the World Championships in Budapest?”

She added that members of the public could watch the “very best” of Nigerian athletes compete live from Wednesday through Friday, July 7.